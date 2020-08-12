North Hempstead Board Meets Remotely August 13

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board announced that the Thursday, Aug. 13 town board meeting and the Solid Waste Management Authority (SWMA) meeting will be held remotely via video conference.

Town officials are reminding residents that the town board room will not be open to the public and there will be no in-person access to the meeting.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the town’s website beginning at its regularly scheduled time at 7 p.m. Residents who are interested in viewing the meetings can visit: northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.

If a resident has a comment related to an item on the agenda, they can email: comments@northhempsteadny.gov. Written comments must be received 60 minutes prior to the meeting.

Those wishing to comment via Zoom regarding an item on the agenda, should visit northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive on the day of the meeting. There will be a Zoom link available for this 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Residents are encouraged to call 516-869-6311 or 311 with any questions.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead