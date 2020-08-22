Seek Public Input on Westbury Avenue Improvements

Comment period ends August 28

Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Viviana Russell (D–Westbury) announced that the Westbury Avenue rehabilitation project has been added to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) Federal Fiscal Years 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

A public comment period will end at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and provides the opportunity for public feedback on the proposed changes to the TIP.

Details on all the proposed changes to the TIP are available at: https://bit.ly/3gYzyTE.

The project calls for pavement rehabilitation and road widening as needed on Westbury Avenue from Jamaica Boulevard to Carle Road, approximately 1,100 feet. It includes but is not limited to construction of ADA compliant ramps, sidewalks, utility relocations, installing new drainage and/or modifications to existing drainage systems, pavement markings modifications and adjusting exit/entrance driveways.

According to the proposal, “Widening of the roadway will improve safety and vehicular movement [on the thoroughfare].”

The project cost estimate is $5.405 million, and it is expected to be completed in 2021.

