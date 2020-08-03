Westbury Islamic Center Hosts Free Antibody Tests

Thanks to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Northwell Health, the Islamic Center of Long Island (ICLI) will be offering free serology antibody tests to members of its congregation and the Westbury community from Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The antibody blood tests show if people have had a previous infection with the virus.

A press release from ICLI states, “The tests are free, and by participating we will be protecting others in our community from getting sick.The test helps show how prevalent COVID-19 is within our community.We encourage all to participate.”

For testing reservations call 833-422-7369 or the ICLI office at 516-333-3495.

The ICLI is located at 835 Brush Hollow Rd. in Westbury.

—Submitted by the Islamic Center of Long Island