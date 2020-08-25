Westbury Latina Nominated For National Award

Needs votes to earn funds for Adelphi Breast Cancer Program

Westbury’s Angelica Medina is one of 12 finalists throughout the United States nominated to receive the Coors Light Lideres Award. The group of 12 emerging Latino leaders, ages 21 to 39, were nominated by national and local organizations for their civic leadership and who, through their words and actions, establish noteworthy improvement in the lives of individuals, communities and organizations.

Medina is the bilingual Outreach Program supervisor at the Adelphi University Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program. The mission of the breast cancer program is to educate, support and advocate for breast cancer patients, professionals and the community.

Medina develops and implements interventions to promote healthy behaviors and reduce breast cancer related disparities among medically underserved populations. Her work has provided tens of thousands of women with the education and resources necessary for breast cancer risk reduction and early detection. This has improved health outcomes for many women, as well as allowing individuals to overcome barriers to access free or low-cost clinical breast exams, mammograms and other health screenings.

Medina’s compassion and empathy make those she serves feel acknowledged and important. Many describe Medina as their “Healthcare Hero.” Her nominator stated that time and time again she has been told that, “If it hadn’t been for Medina, I don’t know what I would have done.”

“We are so honored that Angelica’s hard work is being recognized nationally,” says Reyna Machado, director of the Adelphi Breast Cancer Program.

Medina moved to the United States from Colombia when she was 16 years old. She graduated magna cum laude from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and earned a master’s degree in health education from Columbia University’s Teachers College.

She also volunteers with Westbury Arts where she serves as a board member and chairs the development committee.

The winner is decided by on-line voting at www.CoorsLightLideres.com through Aug. 31, 2020. Voting rules and restrictions apply. Must be 21 years or older. If Medina wins, the Adelphi Breast Cancer Program will receive a grant of $25,000 in her name.

—Submitted by Adelphi Breast Cancer Program