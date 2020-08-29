Westbury Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Teen

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad arrested Edwing Geovany Perez-Bonilla, 36, of Westbury, for forcible touching that occurred between Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Bethpage.

According to detectives, Perez-Bonilla inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a female juvenile, 14, at her place of employment located on Central Ave.

Officers located the defendant and he was arrested without incident on Aug. 28.

Perez-Bonilla was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching. He was arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone that feels that they have been the victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department