Westbury Public Library Offerings Are Virtual

The Westbury Memorial Public Library remains closed, but patrons can order books for curbside pick-up. To reserve items, call the library at 516-333-0176. The library is located at 445 Jefferson St.

In addition, fall classes will begin virtually and transition to in-person when the library reopens. Patrons must have their own email address and a computer/tablet with video/audio to participate in the fall session, which runs from Sept. 28 to Dec. 18.

ESL

English as Second Language (ESL) class registrations will be held from Sept. 8 to 18. To make an appointment to register, go here.

Cook at Home

Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., via Zoom

Join Pittmaster Brian Collins for a special which you can recreate in the comfort of your home. Grilled steak with smoked mushrooms in Madeira wine sauce is on the menu. Madiera wine was the most popular wine in the colonial U.S., and lots of wild mushrooms get harvested in the fall. Completing the meal in this apple picking time, enjoy an apple based side dish. Recipes will be provided. To register, use this link:

Better Health & Wellness Series

Tuesdays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 11 a.m. to noon, via Zoom

Join Assemblyman Ed Ra, Northwell Health and the Katz Institute for Women’s Health for a wellness series. Join for one, a few or all of the programs. You can pick and choose which ones you’d like to attend.

Sept. 8: When the Brain Becomes Ill

Sept. 15: Integrative Health

Sept. 22: Stress Management

Sept. 29: How to Stay Young Forever

To register and receive the Zoom link, call Assemblyman Ra’s district office at 516-535-4095.

Book Discussion

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., via Zoom

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende is a masterful novel of historical fiction spanning decades and crossing continents, follows two young people as they flee the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War in search of a place to call home. Discussion leader is Kathleen Gaskin, head of Patron Services. To register, use this link.

Finding Peace through Meditation

Tuesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, and Oct. 6, 13 and 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., via Zoom

When you meditate, you calm and focus your mind through your breathing. Learn how to beat that overwhelming feeling through meditation and start to experience a deep and authentic inner peace. Enjoy this six-week series with Stephany Taylor from Kadampa Meditation Center of Long Island. To register, use this link.

Smartphone/Tablet 101 Workshop

Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16 and 17, 11 a.m., via Zoom

The library’s Tech Department invites all to attend a smartphone and tablet workshop teaching how to navigate our ever-increasingly digital society. Questions of all types are encouraged. Feel free to include anything you want particular attention paid to in the registration questionnaire. To register, use this link.

Library Board Meeting

Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., via Zoom

The Board of Trustees would like to invite the public to attend its upcoming board meetings. Meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7 p.m. The meeting can be joined at the following link or by calling the following phone number on the evenings of the meetings after 6:45 p.m. 1-646-558-8656.

St. Francis Community Health Bus

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bus will be parked on Jefferson Street in front of the library to provide free health screenings. Includes a brief cardiac history, blood pressure and a simple blood test for cholesterol and diabetes screening with appropriate patient education and referrals as needed. Clients must be 18 years or older. No appointment necessary.

Teens: Take and Make

Sept. 28 to Oct. 2

Create a delicious scented pumpkin spice body scrub with sugar, oil and spice or essential oil. Teens can pick up the craft kit from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 and watch the instructional video to make your very own. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis for teens in grades 7 to 12. For information, call the library at 516-333-0176.

I See the Good in You

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Join Donna Felton, SUNY Old Westbury alum, who will provide upliftment as she takes a poetic journey to see the good in people in her virtual showcase “I See the Good in You,” explored through discussion and with an open mic exhibition where you can display the good in you. Welcome, poets, artists, painters, singers and musicians, and share your thoughts. To register, use this link.

Property Tax Exemptions

Are you receiving all the exemptions to which you are allowed? The Town of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes has information about STAR, senior citizens, veterans and other exemptions that could help you lower your property taxes. For more information, visit here.