Westbury Residents Plan Peaceful Protest

There will be a peaceful protest planned on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at the Piazza Ernesto Strada at the corner of Maple and Post avenues in Westbury. The protest is slated to last until 2:30 to 3 p.m.

“We are sharing this in case you’d like to meet up and show that there are people in our community who care for equality, justice, civil and human rights. Feel free to drop by any time—stay as long as you can,” organizers said in a press release.

The press release continues, “Yes, all lives (should) matter. But some lives still don’t matter as much as others. Yet another video has come to light about a Black man shot and killed by police—this time in a Walmart in California. We need to show support for our marginalized brothers and sisters in Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Latinx, LGBTQ, Female, Disabled, and Undocumented communities. We must in these times raise our voices against racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, domestic violence, human trafficking, homophobia, and transphobia. We need to bring about change in institutions like law enforcement and the criminal justice system overall to eliminate systemic racism. There are bad actors and there are broken systems.”

“Lifting up others does not diminish or take away from us,” the organizers said. “On the contrary, it makes us stronger—as individuals, communities, cities, counties, states, and country. The time is now. Peaceful protest is patriotic and lawful. This is a non-partisan issue. At least it should be.”

—Submitted by Westbury residents