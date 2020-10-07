Man Attempts To Rob New Cassel Eatery

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Friday, Oct. 2, at 11:35 p.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, an unknown male entered Mr. Chen Garden, located at 1004 Prospect Ave. Once inside, the subject held a bag over his hand simulating a firearm while demanding money from the 30-year-old female employee. When the employee refused, the subject walked through the door leading into the kitchen and shoved her to the ground.

The subject attempted to grab the cash register before exiting the premises without proceeds in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

The subject is described as a male Hispanic with black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans with tan work boots. No further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department