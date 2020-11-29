Inappropriately Touched Himself In Front Of Child

Caretaker for physically disabled charged in Westbury

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Thomas Tana, 60, of Commack for an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, at 7:45 a.m., a 49-year-old male residing at a Westbury residence went upstairs to check on his 6-year-old learning-disabled son and his caretaker, Tana.

When the father opened his son’s bedroom door, he found Tana inappropriately touching himself in front of his undressed son. The father yelled at Tana and he left the residence on foot before the police arrived. The victim suffered no injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

An investigation was conducted which led to Tana’s residence, where he was placed under arrest without further incident.

Detective request anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Tana is charged with endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person in the first degree, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department