Library Open For Virtual Programs

The Westbury Memorial Public Library is still closed to the public during the pandemic. However, curbside pickup of library materials is available to patrons, and it still offers a full complement of virtual programs.

Curbside Pickup

Contact-less pickup is available on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 445 Jefferson St., Westbury. To reserve items, call the library at 516-333-0176 and tell the staff what you are looking for, or visit www.westburylibrary.org. If you are unsure of what you would like to read or view, librarians will be happy to help you make a selection. Once your items are ready to be picked up, staff will call you and check them out to you. Patrons should call the Library upon their arrival to pick-up material so that a staff member can bring the requested library materials to the table that will be set up outside each library. The items will be placed on the tables for contact-less pick-up. A monitor will be present to ensure that this process goes smoothly.

If you are homebound, Ron Schachter provides home delivery of library materials to patrons in the Westbury or Carle Place school districts who are unable to visit the library because of physical limitations. For further information contact Ron at 516-333-0176 ext. 1403 or email ronaldschachter@westburylibrary.org.

Library Board of Trustees meetings are still being held virtually. The next two sessions are slated for the Thursdays of Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, at 7 p.m, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend and can join at https://zoom.us/j/97661902610 or by calling the following phone number on the evenings of the meetings after 6:45 p.m.: 1-646-558-8656, meeting ID 976 6190 2610.

Programs

Wednesday, November 4

BOOK DISCUSSION

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger, at 7 p.m., via via Zoom. In this captivating, historical novel, set in the summer of 1932, four orphans steal away from the abusive Lincoln Indian Training School, journeying in a canoe along Minnesota’s Gilead River, into the unknown, determined to find a place to call home. Discussion leader is Kathleen Gaskin, head of Patron Services. To join, contact Gaskin at 516-333-0176 ext.1151 or at kathleengaskin@westburylibrary.org.

Monday, November 9

COOKING



Thanksgiving Side Dishes at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Join Pittmaster Brian Collins to add a few side dishes to your Thanksgiving meal which will include: green salad with fried goat cheese and rose vinegar dressing, corn pudding, mulled cider, and a delicious pumpkin pie made from fresh pumpkin. To register for this meeting, visit www.westburylibrary.org.

Monday, November 23

SPECIAL INTEREST

Feng Shui and Sound Healing, at 7 p.m., via Zoom: Feng Shui is a 3,000-year-old ancient art and science formalized in China. Feng means wind and Shui means water. Wind and water are associated with good health, thus good Feng Shui came to mean good fortune. It is thought that all things consist of the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Certified Feng Shui expert Laura Cerrano will explain how your home and surroundings can affect your mindset, emotions, behavior and overall health. You will learn how to combine several forms of Feng Shui and intuitive thinking to create powerful practical solutions. To conclude the evening, Laura will guide attendees through a gentle healing meditation. To register for this meeting, visit www.westburylibrary.org.

Tuesday, December 1

COMPUTERS

Computers and Internet 101: 11 a.m., via Zoom: Does email confuse you? Have you had issues understanding the web, your new phone, or the computer that’s been in the living room for a decade? Has 2020 seen you go from using the internet once a month to once an hour and it still might as well all be a foreign language to you? We can help. Join this informative one-hour class led by Christopher Durrah of the Westbury Library Technology Department and get started on your new digital journey. Questions are very much encouraged.

Wednesday, December 2

BOOK DISCUSSION

For the December discussion, you are invited to read either book, or both, however you prefer, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.

What’s So Funny? My Hilarious Life by Tim Conway with Jane Scovell: Tickle your funny bone with Tim Conway’s memoir of his life on and off stage as an actor and comedian.

What You Wish For by Katherine Center: A bona fide explosion of happiness packaged in book form, this timely, uplifting read filled with quirky characters, is about finding joy in the midst of tragedy. Discussion leader is Kathleen Gaskin, head of Patron Services. To join, contact Gaskin at 516-333-0176 ext.1151 or at kathleengaskin@westburylibrary.org.

Multi-Class Programs

HEALTH & FITNESS

Finding Peace through Meditation: Tuesdays of Nov. 10, 17 and 24, and Dec. 1, 8, 15, 10 to 11 a.m., via Zoom. When you meditate, you calm and focus your mind through your breathing. Learn how to beat feelings of stress by meditating and start to experience a deep and authentic inner peace. Enjoy this six-week series with Stephany Taylor from Kadampa Meditation Center of Long Island. To register for this meeting, visit www.westburylibrary.org.

COMPUTERS

Staying Safe Online: Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., via Zoom: The Westbury Library Tech Department invites you to join this two-part class and learn about the dangers facing people in our increasingly online world and how to protect yourself against them. Questions and comments are both encouraged and appreciated. To register for this meeting, click here.

SPECIAL INTEREST

Journaling: A Hobby with Purpose with Linda Williams: Fridays, Nov. 13 and 20 and Dec. 4 and 11, 7 p.m., via Zoom: Are you looking for a simple way to relax, have a positive impact on your mental health, or just spend time doing something productive? Join Linda Williams, local author who started journaling 20 years ago. Once you understand the different approaches and the reasons why it is so rewarding, you will be ready to begin your journey of journaling. To register for this meeting, visit www.westburylibrary.org.

Ongoing

The Cottage–The Historical Society of the Westburys: For more information contact Susan Kovarik, curator at 516-333-0176 ext. 1107 or email: susankovarik@westburylibrary.org. She can be reached Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Health Insurance Enrollment

Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable health insurance for qualifying children and adults of all ages through Qualified Health Plans and the New York State sponsored Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and Medicaid programs. Contact Luz Mery Guecha-Lutz at 347-597-2324 for more information.

Defensive Driving Classes

Empire Safety Council is holding small social distance classes in Nassau and Suffolk County. To register for a class contact Diana Palumbo-Wilbur at dpalumbo22@yahoo.com or call 631-664-0652.

If you have any questions contact Edna Harpaul at ednaharpaul@westburylibrary.org.