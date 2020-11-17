Man Attempts To Grab Young Girl On Maple Avenue

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating an unusual incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 11:24 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, while away from her parent on the east side of St Brigid/Our Lady of Peace School at 101 Maple Ave., the 5-year-old victim was approached by an unknown male white subject who grabbed her arm numerous times an attempted to pull her in his direction.

After breaking free the victim ran away and told her parent what had occurred. The subject was seen entering a black vehicle with two other females and they then left the scene. The subject was further described as being in his 50s or early 60s, who walked with a slight limp.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident and the investigation continues.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department