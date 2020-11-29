New Cassel Man Charged With Lewdness

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives arrested Nestor Osorio Gonzalez, 29, of New Cassel for public lewdness that occurred on Friday, Nov. 27, at 1:30 pm in New Cassel.

According to detectives, Gonzalez drove up to a 64-year-old female who was sitting at the bus stop on Prospect Avenue near New York Avenue. Gonzalez then summoned her over to his vehicle and asked if she needed a ride while exposing himself to the victim, who then walked away and contacted police.

A subsequent investigation by detectives led them to the identity and location of Gonzalez who was placed under arrest at his home without incident.

Gonzalez was charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor and arraigned in Mineola on Nov. 29.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department