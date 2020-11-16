She Spent Her Vacation Collecting Books

Westbury girl donates to The Book Fairies

Eight-year-old Avana Grace Chopra, daughter of Geeta Citygirl-Chopra of Westbury, made something good out of her pandemic-imposed quarantine.

She held a book drop-off donation drive in the lobby of the Maple Towers apartment on Maple Avenue to benefit The Book Fairies, a non-profit that collects reading materials for people throughout metropolitan New York, mainly underserved children and young adults.

According to Geeta Chopra, “We collected, sorted by age/type and then boxed books—43 boxes (average 30-40 books per box). Some boxes, with thin paperbacks from Scholastic, held over 70 books. Book Fairies sent three minivans and we recruited 10 volunteers to help move the boxes of donated books from Westbury. It was a big undertaking from our small apartment here in the Village of Westbury and a wonderful way during our self-quarantine to do something for the community.”

“Wanting to thank you for your efforts in helping get books to those in need. Sending loving light in the spirit of community and friendship,” Geeta Chopra wrote to Zaslansky.

Amy Zaslansky, founder of the The Book Fairies, wrote back, “I can’t wait to sort through these amazing books and get them into the hands of children in need. You and Avana are making such a difference in our community. You are going to have such an impact on so many people. I sincerely appreciate your longtime support to The Book Fairies. It takes a village and both of you understand the importance of books and reading. I wish we had one hundred more of you. I can’t thank you enough.”

According to The Book Fairies, “The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across age groups.”

Visit www.thebookfairies.org to learn more about the non-profit, or call 516-557-6645.

—Submitted by Geeta Citygirl-Chopra