Westbury Gas Station Victimized By Burglar

The Nassau County Police Department Fourth Squad arrested a Brooklyn man for a string of burglaries, including one on Dec. 11 at Speedway Gas Station, 800 Jericho Tpke. in Westbury.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:11 a.m., an off-duty Nassau County police officer, while driving home from work, observed a burglary in progress at S & S Woodmere Inc., located at 1064 Broadway in Woodmere. The officer, while still in uniform, exited his vehicle and approached the grocery store. The suspect, Anthony Livieri of Brooklyn, exited the store through the broken front glass door and attempted to flee. The officer was able to grab the suspect and a struggle ensued. After a violent struggle the officer was able to take the defendant into custody. The officer and the defendant both suffered injuries during the arrest and were both transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A further investigation determined the defendant was also responsible for commercial burglaries in November and December at the Hempstead Tobacco Shop in Hempstead and the Ultra Gas in North Valley Stream.

Livieri has been charged with burglary in the second degree, three counts of burglary in the third degree, assault in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, two counts of grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, four counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, three counts of possession of burglar tools and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned on Dec. 24 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department