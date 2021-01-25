Assault Reported At Carle Place Hotel

Unauthorized party was in progress

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Cameron Wezkiewicz, 18, of Franklin Square for an assault that occurred on Monday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 a.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at the Homeward Suites, located at 40 Westbury Ave. Upon arrival officers were notified of an unauthorized party in a guest suite. As officers arrived at the suite they observed multiple people having a party.

As officers were escorting the unauthorized guests out of the room they observed another group of people in the bedroom of the suite. In the bedroom a male subject was standing over a female, 17, with a closed fist, ready to strike her. Officers approached the male, Wezkiewicz, to prevent him from striking the female. He turned towards the officers and began throwing punches. After a brief struggle, Wezkiewicz was taken into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

During the struggle an officer was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wezkiewicz has been charged with assault in the second degree (a Class D violent felony), menacing by third degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. He was arraigned on Jan. 25 in Mineola.

— Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department