Gifts Of The Season For Westbury Children

Following a successful holiday toy, coat and school supply drive organized by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration, thousands of items were generously donated by New Yorkers from across the state,

Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D–Great Neck), Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink, Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Viviana Russell, Bishop Lionel Harvey, and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Long Island Regional Team held a successful distribution event at the “Yes We Can” Community Center, where over 600 items were given away to excited youngsters from the Westbury community.

“During this trying time, New Yorkers have shown up for each other like never before, and I am proud that our annual toy drive tradition continues to bring hope to those who need it the most,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said in a release. “I am grateful to those who volunteered and donated this year, many of whom face hardships of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the spirit of the holiday season, and this is the spirit of New York.”

Kaplan said, “I was proud to be part of New York State’s annual toy, coat, and school supply drive today where, thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, and the hard work of his entire team, we gave away over 600 items to Westbury families, and more than 7,300 items to New Yorkers across the State. New Yorkers have shown unity and strength in the face of unimaginable odds this year, and Governor Cuomo helped us to bring the family of New York together once again this holiday season.”

A number of state agencies and organizations collected new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies that were provided by businesses and individuals and either mailed in or brought to drop-off locations across the state. Walmart provided a donation of $15,000, which purchased 1,211 toys distributed across the state.

Volunteers from the China General Chamber of Commerce also participated in collecting 420 toys for New Yorkers—the third year in a row that the CGCC has participated.

Kaplan concluded, “Today’s event was a great reminder that even in difficult times, New Yorkers show up for each other, because we’re not just New York Tough, we’re New York Loving and New York United, and we always will be.”

—Submitted by Senator Anna Kaplan