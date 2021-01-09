Library ‘Closed’ But Still Active

The Westbury Memorial Public Library is still closed to the public during the pandemic. However, curbside pickup of library materials is available to patrons, and it still offers a full complement of virtual programs. The library is located at 445 Jefferson St., Westbury. Call 516-333-0176.

To attend a Zoom meeting for any program, visit www.westburylibrary.org and view upcoming events. Click on the link given for the program of interest. If you have any questions contact Edna Harpaul at ednaharpaul@westburylibrary.org.

Library Board of Trustees meetings are still being held virtually. The next two sessions are slated for the Thursdays of Jan. 21 and Feb, 18, at 7 p.m, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend and can join here or by calling the following phone number on the evenings of the meetings after 6:45 p.m.: 1-646-558-8656, meeting ID 976 6190 2610.

Social Media Pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westburylibrary

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westburylibrary

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY8q_0FVq7DVmG-yxnONb4w/videos

Curbside Pickup

Contact-less pickup is available on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. To reserve items, call 516-333-0176 and tell the staff what you are looking for, or visit www.westburylibrary.org. If you are unsure of what you would like to read or view, librarians will be happy to help you make a selection. Once your items are ready to be picked up, staff will call you and check them out to you. Patrons should call the library upon their arrival to pick up material so that a staff member can bring the requested library materials to the table that will be set up outside each library. The items will be placed on the tables and a monitor will be present to ensure that this process goes smoothly.

Free Career Counseling

Want to review your resume? Need prep for an interview? One-on-one career counseling is available by appointment only by calling the Computer and Career Center at 516-379-3274, ext. 504. All sessions will take place over the telephone. If you require resume assistance you must forward your resume as a Microsoft Word document to bspinelli@freeportlibrary.info prior to the appointment. You will be called at the time of your scheduled appointment. We are thankful to the Freeport Library for offering this service to our community.

Teen Winter Reading Club

For Westbury/Carle Place teens in grades 7-12 through Feb. 25. The library’s got the best way to snuggle up with a book this winter. Pick up your “snuggle kit”—complete with a DIY Pillow Craft, hot cocoa supplies, winter book suggestions and review forms. Drop your review forms off at the library or visit the Teen Page to fill out a review online. All reviewers will be entered to win a $25 Amazon gift card (winner will be notified on Friday, Feb. 26). Register here.

Citizenship Classes

Literacy Nassau is offering Virtual Citizenship classes. Register through Jan. 15 at www.literacynassau.org/appointment. Classes begin Jan. 25 via Zoom. Citizenship classes are taught in English only; you must speak English well enough to understand the material. When you register, if Literacy Nassau feels you are not ready for the class, they will offer you an English class instead to start with until you improve your language skills. Students will be placed in Zoom classes. For further information please call 516-887-3580. English as second language classes are available through the library, via Zoom, on Tuesdays and Thursday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Virtual Meditation

Offered via Zoom the Tuesdays of Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. When you meditate, you calm and focus your mind through your breathing. Learn how to beat feelings of stress by meditating and start to experience a deep and authentic inner peace. Enjoy this six-week series with Stephany Taylor from Kadampa Meditation Center of Long Island. Register here.

Brain Aerobics

Offered via Zoom the Wednesdays of Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17. from 7 to 8 p.m. A fun brain-building class for all ages, because no matter your age, you can build your brain. The class will mainly touch on memory techniques with a variety of short term and long term memory exercise. Easy formulas to apply to daily lifestyles and new ways to train the brain to think will be reinforced which will strengthen the brain’s connections and actually build new brain cells. Nutrition, positive thinking, and meditation will also be discussed in this fun and interactive class. No tests, no picking people out, just good clean memory fun. Taught exclusively by Victoria LaBouff-Lanza, a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer for over 30 years. She has been certified since 1987 as a fitness professional, through The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Register here.

Internet 101

Via Zoom, from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 14. Learn the Basics of the World-Wide Web with the Westbury Library Technology Department. From creating your first email address to buying things online and signing up for social media. Come prepared with any questions you may have. Register here.

Pilates with Maryellen

Via Zoom the Thursdays of Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. Need some help improving your posture, increasing your flexibility, or developing your core strength? Then join this free pilates beginner/intermediate exercise class. Using principles based on the Pilates Method, instructor Maryellen Petassi will guide participants of any age through techniques that will help improve balance, stability, posture, coordination and muscle tone by isolating and working various muscle groups through range of motion exercises. This is a form of low-impact exercise that is excellent for people looking to start a new exercise regimen. Please wear comfortable clothing and have a mat. Maryellen Petassi is a certified personal trainer and a registered pilates instructor. Register here.

The Joy of Watercolors

Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. In this one-hour 101 class, open to all ages and skill levels, watercolor techniques will be demonstrated. These techniques can be used to create realistic or abstract art including landscapes, portraits, or surreal worlds. While the instructor’s focus is abstraction, the techniques can be used for any style and participants are welcome to work on their own paintings throughout the class. Presented by Meagan Meehan, a Westbury Arts member/instructor. Register here. Get the supply here.

Quick and Easy Main Dishes

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. These simple but satisfying easy dinner recipes don’t require much advance prep or a long cooking time; you can still sit down to a comforting home-cooked dinner any night of the week. Lucy Van Horn will demonstrate how simple it is to prepare Portobello mushrooms with goat cheese and honey roasted pork. Van Horn has been teaching cooking classes for over 25 years. She was co-owner of a food advertising ad agency and part of her job was to do food styling for the ads of Fortune 500 companies and develop recipes for various products. She has worked as a pastry chef for restaurants, owned a café in the East Village as well as catering for 15 years. Her passion is to encourage people to cook for themselves and stay healthy. Register here. Get a copy of the recipes here.

Journaling Discussion Group

Fridays, Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5, (no class Feb. 12) and 19, from 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Begin your New Year by learning or expanding the art of journaling. If you are new to journaling this program will reveal the rewards of this practice of keeping an account of your thoughts and events in your life. You will learn the different reasons for journaling and how it can relax, de-stress and help you to put your thoughts on paper in a style that is your own. If you are already journaling, we will discuss the next level and how it can be instrumental in teaching skills of discipline, scheduling and organizing. You will receive information on how to journal for a specific purpose such as notes for memoirs or other life goals. Each session will include discussion so that participants can share obstacles and progress. Author and writing Coach Linda J. Williams has been journaling for over 20 years and will share her expertise in this four session program. Register here.

Children’s Events

Full STEAM Ahead

Registration begins Monday, Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Program will be held Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Join A Time for Kids in this early science program as we conduct a simple experiment. Our young scientists will use household items to make a climbing rainbow. For children in Pre-K to 2nd grade. Register here. A link to the program will be emailed to you the morning of the event with suggested materials.

Courageous Parenting

Registration begins Monday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Program dates are the Thursdays of Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11 and 18 at 7p.m. Are you looking to build stronger relationships within your family? Join Caryn Azemoun, parenting coach, to learn tips and tricks to achieve your goal. Learn to foster a strong connection with your children, build trust and increase awareness around who they are. A link to the program will be emailed to you the morning of the event. Register here.

Kids Book Club

Registration and book pick up begins Monday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Program dates are the Wednesdays of Jan. 27, Feb. 3, 10, and 17 at 5 p.m. Follow along with Ms. Stephanie as she reads aloud from The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo. Each week we will be reading and discussing chapters from the book. Copies will be available for curbside pick-up and on Libby. For children in 3rd to 6th grade. Register here. A link to the program will be emailed to you the morning of the event.

Ongoing Events

The Cottage—The Historical Society of the Westburys

For more information contact Susan Kovarik, curator at 516-333-0176 x 1107 or email susankovarik@westburylibrary.org. She can be reached Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Service to the Homebound

Ron Schachter provides home delivery of library materials to patrons in the Westbury or Carle Place school districts who are unable to visit the library because of physical limitations. For further information contact Ron at 516-333-0176 ext. 1403 or email ronaldschachter@westburylibrary.org.

Health Insurance Enrollment

Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable health insurance for qualifying children and adults of all ages through Qualified Health Plans and the New York State sponsored Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and Medicaid programs. Contact Luz Mery Guecha-Lutz at 347-597-2324 for more information.

Defensive Driving Classes

Empire Safety Council is holding small social distance classes in Nassau and Suffolk County. To register for a class contact Diana Palumbo-Wilbur at dpalumbo22@yahoo.com or call 631-664-0652.