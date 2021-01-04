Man Killed At Carle Place Railroad Station

Westbury Times Staff
A view of the Carle Place railroad station before the LIRR Expansion Project created changes. (Photo by Frank Rizzo)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police announced that Critian Antonio, 26, of Mineola, was killed on Dec. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. when he was struck by a Ronkonkoma-bound train at the LIRR Carle Place station.

According to an MTA spokesperson, “At this point it appears non-criminal in nature.”

Train service through the area resumed at 10:38 p.m. with residual delays on one of the tracks, and was on-or-close to schedule by 12:15 a.m.

No other details were available.

—Submitted by the MTA

