Man Killed in Westbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad has not yet released the name of driver killed on Jan. 27 in a fatal auto accident in the Salisbury section of Westbury.

According to detectives, a male, 27, was operating his 2018 Honda Accord northbound on Carman Avenue at about 4:05 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole near Lake Lane. Officers responded to the scene and the driver was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County police medic.

A male passenger, 27, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department