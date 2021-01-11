Nora Lofgren, RIP

Westbury real estate broker dies at 87

Nora Olga Birtha Zeuschner Lofgren of Westbury passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, three days after her 87th birthday.

Nora was born on Nov. 25, 1933 in the city of Freiburg, Germany. At the age of three, Nora moved with her father Reinhold, her mother Helena, and her siblings Vera and Erwin to Elmhurst, Queens. In the mid-1940s she met her sweetheart, Walter, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newtown; they were married in 1956.

Nora attended school to be a dental hygienist and eventually became a realtor, opening Nora Lofgren realty Inc. in Westbury at the age of 67, a business she ran even until her final days.

Nora loved traveling, spending time with her friends, and, most of all, being with her family. “Oma” enjoyed spending time by the pool and on the boat in Jamesport with her two children, Gary and Christa; two outlaws, Jeanne and Scott; five grandchildren, Bryce, Brett, Hanna, Elena, and Liam; and one great-grandchild, Cordelia.

The Matriarch had a way of getting what she wanted, and so it was with her passing: despite COVID restrictions, she spent her final days surrounded by her family.

Nora will be dearly missed by her husband Walter, her family, and the many people throughout her life who counted her among their own families. At this time, there are no arrangements for a funeral or memorial service though we hope to celebrate Nora’s memory when we can gather safely in person.

Visit www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/nora-lofgren. Nora’s family appreciates your sharing your memories and pictures.

If you would like to make a donation in Nora’s memory, consider donating to Long Island Hospice. Nora and Walter volunteered at Long Island Hospice for many years, and hospice provided Mom with comfort at the end. Visit hospicecarenetwork.org/tribute to donate.

—Submitted by the family of Nora Lofgren