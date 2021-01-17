Teen Seriously Hurt After Driving Car Into Westbury Building

By
Westbury Times Staff
-
0
2189
This is the parked car the victim first struck on Prospect Avenue after losing control.

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of an auto accident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8:45 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, while driving westbound on Prospect Avenue near Rose Street, a 19-year-old male struck a parked vehicle before turning westbound onto Union Avenue, where he was in a collision with a taxi operated by a 46-year-old male who remained at the scene and was uninjured.

As a result of the collision, the 19-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied building on Union Avenue. He suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he is listed in serious condition.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

A close up of the damaged parked car.
SHARE
Previous articleThey’re Outstanding In Phys Ed in Carle Place
Westbury Times Staff
Since 1907, The Westbury Times has faithfully served the areas of Westbury, Carle Place, Salisbury and Old Westbury as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply