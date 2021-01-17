Teen Seriously Hurt After Driving Car Into Westbury Building

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of an auto accident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8:45 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, while driving westbound on Prospect Avenue near Rose Street, a 19-year-old male struck a parked vehicle before turning westbound onto Union Avenue, where he was in a collision with a taxi operated by a 46-year-old male who remained at the scene and was uninjured.

As a result of the collision, the 19-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied building on Union Avenue. He suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he is listed in serious condition.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department