They’re Outstanding In Phys Ed in Carle Place

The Carle Place School District announced that Middle-High School seniors Erin Leary and Dionysios Valentis were recipients of the Outstanding Physical Education Awards from Nassau Zone of The New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Nassau Zone selects one male and one female who demonstrate New York State learning standards for health and physical education. These NYS standards include living a physically active lifestyle, high level of fitness during testing and exceptional achievement within physical education class. These two students have also shown tremendous leadership, sportsmanship, character and lifelong learning throughout their careers at Carle Place.

The district commemorates both students on this amazing achievement.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District