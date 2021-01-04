Westbury Bank Robbed

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau Detectives from the Robbery Squad are investigating a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, a male subject entered the TD Bank, located at 6060 Brush Hollow Rd., approached a teller and handed a note demanding money. The teller surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash and the subject fled on foot in an unknown direction. The subject is described as a male black, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department