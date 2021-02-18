Man Follows Woman Into Westbury Home, Snatches Purse

Westbury Times Staff
A view of Westbury Lane, where the incident took place. (Google maps)

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3:15 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, after returning home from grocery shopping, the victim, a 72-year-old female, was approached by a male black subject who asked her if she needed help bringing her packages into her Westbury Lane home. After telling the subject that she didn’t need any help, he then followed her into her home and asked for some water. The victim, out of fear, complied and brought the subject a bottle of water.

The subject, after asking for some money, then forcibly took the victim’s purse and fled the home. He was then observed getting on a blue bicycle and fleeing the scene on Westbury Avenue.

The uninjured victim further described the subject as being a light-skinned male black in his early 30s. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket and a winter hat with a Pom-Pom on top.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

 

