Westbury Man Assaults Roommates

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Casey Bohanon, 39, of Westbury for an assault that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4:34 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, Bohanon was inside his Fulton Street residence with his two male roommates, 59 and 68 years old. The two victims were sitting on a couch when Bohanon came out of his room and punched both of the victims in the face before grabbing two nearby screwdrivers and threatening them with it.

He then grabbed a knife and held it to the neck of one of the victims while shouting at them both before putting the knife down and walking away. Police were called and upon arrival found Bohanon inside the residence and placed him under arrest without further incident.

The defendant is charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (both Class D violent felonies), two counts of menacing in the second degree and two counts of assault in the third degree (misdemeanors).

He was arraigned on Feb. 18 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department