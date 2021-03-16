Carle Place Students Impress At Virtual Winter Festival

Two students from the Carle Place School District, both of whom are attending Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), demonstrated their formidable talents during the annual Winter Festival, a night of lively entertainment. This year, in the spirit that “the show must go on,” LIHSA offered its gala festival online to enthusiastic audiences from across the Island and beyond.

Devin Eichel performed a stunning dance routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago, and also sang the beautiful hymnal “Amen.”

Kevin Woska played ukulele on the Nat King Cole classic “Nature Boy” during Live Band Karaoke, and violin on the American folk tunes “Wagon Wheel” and “Maple Leaf Rag.”

“We are so happy that we’ve been lucky enough to have in-person instruction, and were able to record the performances and curations for this virtual event,” said LIHSA Principal Dr. Chris Rogutsky. “While the festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the impressive work of our students and staff, what we want most is to bring some joy to communities across Long Island during a challenging holiday season.”

LIHSA invites Long Islanders to enjoy the show! To view the performances online, visit here. To view the digitally curated art and media, visit here.

About LIHSA

For over 45 years, LIHSA has been a powerhouse for the development of Long Island’s creative and cultural sector. Emerging artists get the opportunity to explore and refine their talents in a one-of-a-kind, master apprentice, arts-centered community. Nestled in Syosset, students learn in a safe and supportive environment where they can pursue their artistic passion and discover who they are as individuals and as artists. On stage, in the studio, and in classrooms, students learn from a dedicated team of teachers, all of whom are accomplished artists and performers. Each program offers independent projects and field trips and brings world-class artists to the School to conduct master classes. The school offers three distinct pathways, Performing Arts, Visual and Media Arts and Production and Managerial Arts. The school’s alumni are working all over the world on stage, on screen, behind the scenes, and leading major events and organizations. To learn more about LIHSA visit www.longislandhighschoolforthearts.org, like on Facebook and follow on Instagram.