Man Arrested For Multiple Larcenies In Westbury Area

Broke into cars, stole credits cards and other items

Nassau County Police Department Second Squad Detectives arrested Andre Berube, 43, of Wheatley Heights for a grand larceny that occurred in Old Brookville on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 09:30 a.m.

According to the detectives, Old Brookville police officers observed a 2000 Honda Passport traveling Northbound on Rt. 107 in the vicinity of Rt. 25A, for failure to signal and excessive window tints. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop. Officers discovered the vehicle had a forged plate and found a second forged plate in the vehicle. Officers were aware of numerous open cases involving larcenies from autos.

Officers notified the Second Squad to assist in the investigation, during which it was determined that Berube was responsible for entering a 2020 Jeep in a parking lot of 62 Rt. 106, Old Brookville. He removed the victim’s credit card and attempted to make an unauthorized purchase at Walmart, located at 85 Broadhollow Rd. in Commack.

During a joint investigation with the Nassau County Police Department, Old Westbury Police Department and Old Brookville Police Department, it was determined that the defendant was responsible for the following grand larcenies:

March 1: Hegemans Lane, Old Brookville. 2009 Ford window shattered. Currency, miscellaneous property and credit cards were removed and an unauthorized purchase was attempted at Walmart, 1220 Old Country Rd., Westbury.

March 3: Store Hill Rd. North., Old Westbury. 2020 Mercedes Benz entered, credit cards removed, and there was an attempted unauthorized purchase at Auto Zone, 1747 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore.

March 5: Winding Rd., Old Bethpage. 2019 Jeep window shattered, multiple credit cards and a purse were taken.

Berube is charged with grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of possession of forged instrument in the second degree, five counts grand larceny in the fourth degree, three counts criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, three counts petit larceny, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, two counts of identity theft in the second degree, two counts of attempted petit larceny, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, and multiple vehicle traffic law violations.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, March 27 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department