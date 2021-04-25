Driver Loses Control, Smashes Into Post Avenue Building

Westbury Times Staff
Two days after the crash, repairs to the entrance to the building at 400 Post Avenue show the extent of the damage. (Photo by Frank Rizzo)

On Thursday April 22, at approximately 7:58 p.m., the State Police responded to a vehicle crash off the Northern State Parkway at exit 32 in Westbury.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it exited the Northern State Parkway. The driver had a medical emergency, struck multiple signs and crashed into a building at 400 Post Avenue. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and no one was injured in the building.

The driver was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

Submitted by the New York State Police

