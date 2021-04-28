Man Arrested After Altercation At Carle Place Hotel

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested Eisenhower Onyiuke, 25, of Far Rockaway, for a criminal mischief that occurred on Monday, April 26 at 2:05 a.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, Third Precinct officers responded to a disturbance at the Holiday Inn located at 369 Old Country Rd. Upon arrival, officers encountered Onyiuke, who had become confrontational with Holiday Inn staff after he was unable to pay for his room. Responding officers performed standard background checks and discovered the defendant had two active bench warrants.

The officers then began to place the defendant under arrest when he began kicking and flailing his arms. Once he was handcuffed and placed into the police vehicle, he again started kicking breaking a rear window of the vehicle.

Onyiuke has been charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned on Tuesday, April 27 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department