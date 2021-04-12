Westbury Homes Among Those Burgled

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad arrested Carlos Morinville, 27, with no known address, for multiple burglaries that occurred in March and April in Westbury and Hicksville.

According to detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to a residence on Mead Avenue in Hicksville for a burglary that just occurred. Upon arrival officers broadcast a description of the subject. Responding officers located the defendant, and placed him into custody. A further investigation determined the defendant was also responsible for the following burglaries:

March 16: A residence on Circle Drive in Westbury

March 24: A residence on Barry Drive in Hicksville

March 7: A residence on Princess Street in Hicksville

March 8: A residence on Mirabelle Avenue in Westbury

The defendant has been charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Morinville was arraigned on Sunday, April 11 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department