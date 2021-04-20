Woman Critical After Getting Struck In Carle Place

Westbury Times Staff
According to police, a car turning left from Westbury Road struck a pedestrian crossing Glen Cove Road. (Google Maps)

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad is investigating a serious vehicular accident that occurred on Monday, April 19, at 12:32 p.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, a 61-year-old female pedestrian was crossing Glen Cove Road from west to east at which time she was struck by a 47-year-old female driving a 2015 GMC that was turning left onto Glen Cove Road from Westbury Avenue. The pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local nearby hospital for treatment.

She is listed in critical condition. The driver remained at scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

