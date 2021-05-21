‘Annie Jr.’ To Be Streamed This Weekend

“Annie Jr.,” will be staged by the Carle Place Middle School Drama students. The recorded stage show will be directed and choreographed by Cherie Gisondi and will be livestreamed on May 21 and May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

To view the show, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52026

Cast, crew and production:

Annie: Adina Fiderer

Sandy the Dog: Kole Ciccone

Miss Hannigan: Daniella Falco

Molly: Ciana Kropp

Kate: Niki Skulikidis

Tessie: Giuliana D’Alessandro

Pepper: Katherine Mazaroski

July: Alessandra Canzoneri

Duffy: Evageline Reinoso

Grace: Carolina Viegas

Daddy Warbucks: Bryan Ruiz

Lily: Reese Aguilar

Rooster: Pablo Patino

Bert Healy: Connor Iadevaia

President Franklin D. Roosevelt: Luis Solano

Stage manager: Ishaan Gomes

Stage Crew: Jason Cunha, Abby Burch, Jacqueline Romero, Lily Mancuso

Director, Producer, and Choreographer: Cherie Gisondi

Music director: Jessica Younker

Scenery: Daniel Krause, Jenique Nijboer

Costumes: Mrs. Scardino

Chairperson for the Fine and Performing Art: Michael Limone

Filmed by: idUnLeashed