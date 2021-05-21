‘Annie Jr.’ To Be Streamed This Weekend

“Annie Jr.,” will be staged by the Carle Place Middle School Drama students. The recorded stage show will be directed and choreographed by Cherie Gisondi and will be livestreamed on May 21 and May 22 at 7:30 p.m.
To view the show, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52026
Cast, crew and production:
Annie: Adina Fiderer
Sandy the Dog: Kole Ciccone
Miss Hannigan: Daniella Falco
Molly: Ciana Kropp
Kate: Niki Skulikidis
Tessie: Giuliana D’Alessandro
Pepper: Katherine Mazaroski
July: Alessandra Canzoneri
Duffy: Evageline Reinoso
Grace: Carolina Viegas
Daddy Warbucks: Bryan Ruiz
Lily: Reese Aguilar
Rooster: Pablo Patino
Bert Healy: Connor Iadevaia
President Franklin D. Roosevelt: Luis Solano
Stage manager: Ishaan Gomes
Stage Crew: Jason Cunha, Abby Burch, Jacqueline Romero, Lily Mancuso
Director, Producer, and Choreographer: Cherie Gisondi
Music director: Jessica Younker
Scenery: Daniel Krause, Jenique Nijboer
Costumes: Mrs. Scardino
Chairperson for the Fine and Performing Art: Michael Limone
Filmed by: idUnLeashed