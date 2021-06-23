Two Men Accused Of Burgling Carle Place School

The Nassau County Third Squad Detectives arrested two men for a burglary that occurred on Monday, June 21, 2 at 3:15 a.m. in Carle Place.

According to detectives, officers responded to Rushmore Elementary School located at 251 Rushmore Ave., for an alarm. Upon arrival officers began walking through the building to investigate additional interior alarms. Additional units were canvassing the outside of the building.

During the investigation, two subjects were observed on the roof of the building. Gem Hattat, 27, of Lindenhurst and Jarrett Boyarsky, 27, of Westbury, were arrested after they jumped down from the building.

It was determined that Hattat and Boyarsky were responsible for the following Burglaries:

June 4: Both subjects entered Carle Place High School located at 168 Cherry Lane. Proceeds were musical instruments. A smartboard and laptop were damaged.

June 10: Boyarsky entered Carle Place High School located at 168 Cherry Lane. Proceeds were musical instruments.

June 18: Hattat enter Island Power Sports located at 4116 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa. No loss reported.

Hattat is charged with burglary in the third degree and three counts of burglary in the third degree (attempted). Boyarsky is charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree and two counts of burglary in the third degree (attempted) They were arraigned on Tuesday, June 22 in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department