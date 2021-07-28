Summer Jam Aids Cancer Fight

Carle Place alumni, students plan fundraising music festival Aug. 7

Carle Place students will hold a summer jam on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Carle Place High School from 7 to 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Sponsored by the Tri-M Music Honor Society, it features five graduates of Carle Place High School who will perform live. Refreshments and snacks available.

Performance lineup:

Sadbois: Elias Costidis, George Costidis, Peter Buffolino and Connor Dennelly

Some Guys: Trevor Pilinko, Brian Sweeney, Tommy Scardino, Michael Janover and Nicholas Castello

Sunday Dinner: Joseph Novello, Vincent Guiliano, Nicholas Spataro, Matthew Castello and Karina Gallagher)

In addition, Frank Buffolino of Franklin Kennedy, Ariel Salerno of Arieliza and others to be named are slated to perform.

Visit here to donate and buy tickets, which can also be purchased at the door for $10. The top three donors will receive special prizes.

—Submitted by the Tri-M Music Honor Society