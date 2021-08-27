Man Charged With Elder Scam In Westbury

Westbury woman, 87, victimized for $86,000

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Hicksville man for an “elder scam” incident that occurred on Friday, July 9, in Westbury.

According to detectives, an 87-year-old female victim received a letter through the US mail claiming she had won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. The female victim contacted the phone number listed on the mailer and was instructed to withdraw cash from her bank on multiple dates, totaling in the amount of $86,000.

It was explained to the victim that the money was to pay for fees and taxes related to the sweepstakes win. The victim was further instructed that individuals would come to her home to pick up the cash and she complied with these demands. The victim did not receive a prize and called police to file a report when she realized she was the victim of an elder scam.

On Wednesday, August 25, the victim was contacted once again by an unknown subject and instructed to withdraw an additional $5,000. She was informed that an individual would come to her residence to pick up the money.

The victim then called police and detectives coordinated an awaited arrival of the potential subject. At 6 p.m., Romano George, 28, of Hicksville, arrived at the victim’s home and officers who converged on the scene placed George under arrest without incident.

A subsequent investigation revealed George as one of the individuals who had been to the victim’s home on two prior occasions to collect cash from her. George was charged with grand larceny in the third degree,a felony. He was be arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead, on August 26.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department