Where The Community Gathers

National Night Out returned to the Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in the New Cassel section of Westbury on Aug. 2. It was held as a virtual event last year, thanks to the pandemic.

“It is so important that we work to foster unity in the community, and that’s exactly what National Night Out does,” said Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “This annual event focuses on neighborhood anti-crime efforts and drug-prevention awareness while also building better stronger relationships between police and the community.”

It is held annually in many communities across the nation. The event in New Cassel featured a parade that began on Prospect Avenue and ended at the park. music, singing, dancing, health care services providers, crime prevention information, education resources, cultural entertainment, refreshments, arts & crafts, raffles, games, health screenings, giveaways, and more.

“If this last year has taught us anything, it has taught us all, as a community that we stand stronger together,” said North Hempstead Councilmember Viviana Russell, a New Cassel resident. “That is the purpose of National Night Out. Creating a stronger relationship between underserved communities and the officers charged with the task of serving and protecting them. This year’s National Night Out serves as a symbol of continued efforts and intentional steps moving in the direction of fostering positive community and law enforcement relations.”

This year’s corporate sponsors include Target, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, PepsiCo Foundation, North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center, and DPR Scrap Metal with event support from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Pi Pi Omega Chapter, Westbury/New Cassel NAACP and the Salvation Army Westbury Corps Community Center.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead