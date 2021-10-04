American Flags Blanket Carle Place High School

The Carle Place Middle/High School Key Club held a flags of honor fundraiser to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Club members sold American flags and raised $690, which was donated to Tuesday’s Children. The nonprofit organization supports healing for children and families who have been impacted by September 11 terrorism, military conflict or mass violence. The flags were then displayed on the front lawn of the Middle/High School building.

In 2015, the Key Club interviewed members of the school and community to get their first-hand accounts of what they experienced that day. The videos can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxHn_WcN67UI3D6nX5A8vo5pfhb4nCVJR

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District