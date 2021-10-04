Carle Place Celebrates Homecoming Weekend

Carle Place community filled the bleachers of the Carle Place Middle-High School football field to support their varsity football team during their homecoming game on Sept. 24. Students, district staff, administration and members of the board of education cheered on the Wild Frogs, as they battled against the Island Trees Bulldogs.

The halftime festivities brought some more entertainment, as each class displayed performances that reflected this year’s “Board Games” theme. For the competition, each group created banners and participated in a skit that demonstrated the board game of their choice. The middle school presented Battleship, while the freshmen class chose The Game of Life and the sophomores had Clue. The junior class went with Monopoly and the seniors had Candyland. The middle schoolers were in fifth place, followed by the freshmen at fourth, the juniors came in third while the sophomores came in second and the seniors won first place.

In addition, the homecoming king and queen were also announced, with James McKeough being crowned the king and Harleigh Buck being crowned the queen. The varsity cheerleaders also kept the crowd’s spirits high with exciting stunts and cheers throughout the game and during their halftime performance.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District