Carle Place Colored in Red, White and Blue

The Carle Place School District was beaming with the colors of red, white and blue as students and staff honored Patriot Day. This year’s observance marks the 20th anniversary of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Rushmore Avenue Elementary School commemorated first responders by welcoming them to the school for them to witness the largest American flag created on the grounds. Students gathered outside on the field and held up either a red, white or blue large piece of paper and displayed an American flag. Other local heroes were also in attendance, along with parents of students.

Cherry Lane Elementary School also honored the day with classroom projects and activities. Students listened to patriotic music while crafting their very own American flag or American flag-themed hearts.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District