Carle Place District Appoints New Athletic Director

The Carle Place School District is excited to welcome Tyshawn ‘Ty’ Scarlett as the district’s new director of Health, Physical Education, Family and Consumer Science, and Athletics. He officially began his position on Aug. 9.

The Huntington Station resident’s extensive background includes his position as director of health, physical education, intramurals, recreation, athletics and a physical education teacher for The Academy Charter Schools. In addition to this, he held the role of faculty academic advisor, assessment, student services and recruitment at Nassau Community College from 2017 to 2020. His time at Nassau Community College also included serving as the college’s assistant wrestling coach and assistant athletic director and facilities manager. Prior to this, he held several other relative roles in leadership and sports.

Scarlett earned his Bachelor of Arts in Social Science/Administrative of Justice from the University of Pittsburgh and then went on to earn his Master of Science in Physical Education from Hofstra University. He also earned his Master of Science in Education Administration, Leadership and Policy from Mercy College and is in the process of earning his Doctor in Education Administration and Instructional Leadership (ABD) from St. John’s University. He is also a member of several organizations and carries many certifications, including Nationally Registered Athletic Administrator, Nationally Certified Athletic Administrator (Provisional), NYS AHPERD Council of Administrators, NYS SBL & SDL Certification, NYS PE Certification, DASA Certification, to name a few.

With his new position at Carle Place, Scarlett will work to continue to build the legacy of the district.

“Carle Place Public Schools strives to provide our scholars with an opportunity to be the best version of themselves,” he said. “Our department and the programs offered will provide an experience for our scholars to grow as students and athletes.”

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District