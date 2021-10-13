Carle Place Hall of Fame Ceremony Set October 16

RSVP by October 14

The Carle Place School District’s Department of Athletics will be hosting the Class of 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Thirty-four former student-athletes from the graduating classes of 2015 to 2018 and six coaches will join those already honored in the Carle Place Athletic Hall of Fame.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Carle Place Middle/High School auditorium. For those who wish to attend, please RSVP with the Carle Place Athletic Department via email at Mcostidis@cps.k12.ny.us by Oct. 14.

The district thanks the community for its continued support of the programs and looks forward to hosting the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District