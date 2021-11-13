A Homecoming That Travels Around The World

Few school districts do a homecoming parade quite like Westbury. Marching about 1½ miles the length of Post Avenue and finishing near the athletic fields, the parade took as its themes “The Festivals of the World,” with impressive floats drawing applause from onlookers.

Special ed teacher Larry Minor served as grand marshal and alumni from the Class of 1971 were in attendance.

The float themes were as follows:

Senior class: “Lunar New Year”

Juniors: “Rio Carnival”

Sophomores: “Venetian Carnival”

Freshmen: “Junkanoo,” named after a street festival featuring mixed African origins popular in the Caribbean

Middle School: “Holi Festival of Colors,” a popular festival originated in India

Drexel Avenue School: “Day of the Dead”

Powells lane School: “Mardi Gras”

Dryden Avenue School: “Jouvert,” a traditional Caribbean festival preceding Lent

Park Avenue School: “Caribana,” a Caribbean festival originating in Toronto

One of the most impressive groups was the large contingent of the school’s Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, one of the school’s elective courses. Led by retired Navy officers Richard Immarigeon and William Caraballo—both naval science instructors—the NJROTC is “sponsored by the school board and closely monitored by school administrators,” according to a recruiting letter.

Click on the images for a slide show and larger views.