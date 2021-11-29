Carle Place School District Sets No-Tax Impact Vote

The Carle Place School District will be hosting a special vote on Dec. 7 to seek voter approval on the use of capital reserve funds to complete projects that will further enhance student learning environments. This is part of the ongoing work for the district’s five-year capital projects plan.

The proposition requests permission of the community to use up to $4,985,310 that is already set aside in two district capital reserve funds. While there is no tax impact associated with utilizing these funds, voter approval is required for the district to access the monies.

If approved, the funds will be used toward completing several projects, including the Middle/High School girls softball field renovation, scoreboard upgrade, initiating phase three renovations at Cherry Lane Elementary School, initiating phase six renovations at Rushmore Avenue Elementary School and partial roof overlay at Rushmore Avenue Elementary School.

Registered voters will take to the polls on Dec. 7 to cast their ballots on the proposal. The vote will take place from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Carle Place Middle/High School, 168 Cherry Lane, Carle Place.