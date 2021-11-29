Three Arrested For Attempted Robbery in Westbury

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad Detectives arrested three males for an attempted robbery that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:05 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, a 38-year-old male victim was walking on Dartmouth Street when two male subjects armed with knives approached him and demanded the victim’s wallet and money. The victim refused and yelled for help, prompting the two subjects to flee the scene on foot.

During the investigation, officers observed a gray Mazda speed off near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Union Avenue. When officers attempted to conduct a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop, the vehicle stopped on Madison Avenue and the three subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Police conducted a search of the area, and at 11:30 p.m., all three subjects were located and placed under arrest without further incident. Arrested were: Daniel Padilla, 33, of Roosevelt; Carlos Licona, 32, of Hicksville; and Kevin Arriola, 20, of Hempstead. The investigation determined that the gray Mazda had been reported stolen from Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

All three defendants were charged with attempted robbery in both the first and second degree, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. In addition, defendants Licona and Padilla were also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. All three defendants were arraigned on at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department