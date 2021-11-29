Westbury Man Resists Arrest, Injures Five Officers

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives arrested Cristhofer Peralta Liriano, 22, of Westbury for an assault that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8:45 a.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, police responded to a Bowling Green Drive residence for reports of a disturbance. After a further investigation, police attempted to place Liriano into custody. He resisted arrest and began to fight with police. Officers ordered the defendant to stop resisting arrest, but he continued to refuse and fight with officers. Officers were forced to deploy an electrical control device to control the defendant. The officers managed to get the defendant into custody.

Five officers were injured during this arrest. One suffered injuries to his shoulders, hands, back and neck. Another suffered a laceration to his forehead, requiring multiple stitches to close it, along with other lacerations to his face and head. The remaining officers all suffered lacerations and injuries to their faces and bodies.

Liriano was charged with criminal contempt in the second degree (a Class D violent felony), petit larceny, resisting arrest, five counts of assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

The defendant was arraigned at First District Court, Hempstead.

