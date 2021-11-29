Westbury Woman Victimized In Hit-And-Run

According to Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad detectives, Nayi Harsida, 43, of Westbury, was the victim of a hit-and-run. The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 26, at 5:18 p.m. in Hicksville, police said in a release.

Police responded to Stewart Avenue, east of Levittown Parkway, for reports of a woman lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased Asian female laying in the eastbound lane of Stewart Avenue. It appears the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Detective request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department