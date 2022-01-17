Bynoe Hosts Tax Grievance Workshops

Nassau County Legislator Siela A. Bynoe (D-Westbury) is partnering with the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission (ARC) to host free virtual community tax grievance workshops to inform residents about how to challenge their property taxes online.

Workshops will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m.

During these virtual workshops, taxpayers who disagree with the assessed value of their property can learn how to navigate the online grievance process. Questions can be submitted via chat to the representatives from ARC. They will be answered after the presentations, or the representatives will contact you directly.

Residents who would like to participate in these virtual tax grievance workshops should visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/516/District-2—Siela-A-Bynoe.

For additional information, please contact Legislator Bynoe’s office at 516-571-6202 or via email at sbynoe@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Submitted by Legislator Siela Bynoe