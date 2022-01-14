Post Avenue Store Robbed January 13

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad is investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:50 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, two male subjects entered the Wheatley Hills Discount Liquors located at 193 Post Ave. The subjects selected multiple bottles of liquor and wine and placed them inside their clothing. A store employee approached the subjects and confronted them. One of the subjects took a bottle of wine from his jacket and struck the employee, causing a laceration to the victim’s head. Both subjects fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The first subject is described as a male black, approximately 6’2” tall and 50 years of age. He was wearing a black jacket, green camo baseball hat and a rainbow-colored facemask. The second subject is described as a male black, approximately 5’7” tall, wearing a black jacket, green pants and a facemask with a skull printed on it.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department