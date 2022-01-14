Westbury Man Dies In Parkway Crash

The New York State Police are investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle collision which occurred on the Northern State Parkway.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, at approximately 2:26 p.m., police responded to a call for a one-car motor vehicle collision on the Northern State Parkway eastbound east of exit 34, near Brush Hollow Road and in the Town of North Hempstead.

The driver was traveling eastbound on the parkway when the vehicle left the roadway, into the southbound shoulder, striking two trees and a light pole. The driver, Brandon Wilson, 34, of Westbury, died of injuries sustained at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation and the police is asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

—Submitted by the New York State Police