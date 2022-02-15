Bynoe Raises Awareness Of Alzheimer’s February 16

As part of National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Awareness Week, Nassau County Legislator Siela A. Bynoe (D–Westbury) is partnering with the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center to host a virtual “Sip & Talk” conversation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

During the forum, presenters will discuss how to spot the warning signs of dementia; what to do if you identify those warning signs in yourself or a loved one, and resources and programs that are available to patients and families. The event is scheduled to include brain games, a question-and-answer session and discussion.

Register online here. For additional information, contact Legislator Bynoe’s office at 516-571-6202 or sbynoe@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Submitted by Legislator Siela Bynoe